LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The body of a 53-year-old Lansing man was found Thursday night in the 3400 block of West Mount Hope Highway.

According to the Lansing Police Department officers were called to the scene around 7:30 for a possible drowning.

When officers got to the area, they found the man dead in a small area of water.

The cause of his death in still unknown. Police don’t suspect any foul play at this time.

An investigation into the incident remain ongoing.