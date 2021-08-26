Bus driver shortage? Lansing School District has a plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–This year across the country there has been an extreme shortage of bus drivers. Local schools have been impacted, and are now problem-solving to make a difference for this school year. Lansing School District is now offering families three transportation options for students to get to school.

The district will provide traditional bussing; however, there is currently a waitlist for people who did not sign up before August 18th.

Another option will be providing families with a gas card filled with $25 a month per child, with a total of $250 per child during the 2021-2022 school year.

The third option Lansing School District is offering will be public transportation CATA Passes. Students can sign up for an unlimited CATA pass, and expand their transportation options. For more information regarding the CATA pass, you can click here.

You sign up for one of these two options by visiting www.lansingschools.net/ride.