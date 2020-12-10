BWL to Extend Utility Shut-off Moratorium

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) announces it will extend utility shut-off moratoriums beyond the State of Michigan’s mandate of December 31 for residential water customers through at least April 15, 2021. This coincides with the end of BWL’s winter season shutoff moratorium for electric customers.

“We understand these are profoundly difficult times, and we want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to help our customers, especially those struggling to pay their utility bills,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “We’re a hometown utility company, and that means working to make sure the people of the Greater Lansing Region have the utility services they need during this pandemic.”

The BWL announced a shut-off moratorium for nonpayment in March for residential water customers at the start of the pandemic before a statewide mandate was implemented. This included restoring service for water customers who were previously shut-off for nonpayment. Additionally, for several years, the BWL has maintained a residential electric shut-off moratorium during the winter heating season from November 1 to April 15. This year, the electric moratorium was extended into the summer because of the pandemic.

“We’ve not shut-off any residential water service since the start of the pandemic in March because we understand how important it is to have access to clean, safe water right now,” said Peffley. “We’re committed to finding financial assistance, creating flexible payment arrangements and working with our customers to help them keep their utilities running.”

BWL will continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the region and whether to further extend the utility shutoff moratoriums.

The BWL has worked with the State of Michigan for $593,326 in C.A.R.E.S. Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) water payment assistance to 1,747 BWL customers who are behind on their bills since COVID-19 hit. Additionally, today BWL has provided another 1,226 customers with $71,588 in water payment assistance. In total, BWL has provided 2,973 BWL water customers with $664,914 in water payment relief.

The BWL encourages any customer struggling to reach out to BWL Customer Service for payment arrangements and financial assistance programs by calling 517-702-6006. More information is available on the BWL’s website at www.lbwl.com.