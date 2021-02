LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In response to the winter weather and significant snow accumulation, Capital Area Recycling and Trash collection will be delayed by one day this week starting today, Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Residents may leave their carts at the curbside until they are collected.

The regular collection schedule will resume on Monday, February 22, 2021.

For questions, please contact the CART office by email recycle@lansingmi.gov, or by phone at 517-483-4400.