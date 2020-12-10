CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 cars involved in morning shootout in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Video given to 6 News shows two cars involved in a shooting this morning in the area of Marion Ave & Loraine Ave.

The video was caught by a local resident’s doorbell camera.

The owners tell 6 News they heard shots around 8:30 A.M. They saw two cars and one person got out and starting firing shots.

According to Lansing Police, so far they’ve not found anyone who was hurt during the incident, one car was damaged. The shooting is still under investigation.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated