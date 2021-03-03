City of Lansing receives $280,000 in Marijuana revenue share

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California’s legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor and City Clerk Chris Swope today announced the City

of Lansing has received the first revenue-sharing payment from the state of Michigan for

its licensed Marijuana Retail facilities.

The payment, totaling just over $280,000, is expected to increase next year as additional facilities complete their build-out and come online.

The next payment should reflect a full year of income from current facilities as well.



“We worked hard on appropriate licensing for recreational marijuana to ensure that Lansing has facilities that are safe, professional, and will provide a benefit to the residents of the City of Lansing,” said Mayor Schor in a press release from the City of Lansing.

“Lansing’s licensed cannabis entities have returned previously vacant buildings and storefronts to the tax rolls and have now provided almost $300,000 to help fill the hole left in the budget by the pandemic.”



Retail shops are a small part of the total industry in the city. Grow, processor, secure transport, and safety compliance facilities have also had a positive economic impact.

This revenue is just one part of the benefit the City has received from the fledgling marijuan

industry.



“These licensees have invested more than $85 million in purchasing and improving

property in Lansing,” said Clerk Swope in a press release.

“They have also employed more than 2,400 workers and agreed to pay a living wage of $16 or more an hour, along with a benefit package which includes health care and retirement savings.”



To view the current status on every marijuana operations application received, and how

applicants can still apply for marijuana processor, secure transport, and safety compliance facilities, please visit www.lansingmi.gov/marijuana.