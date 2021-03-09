City of Lansing to name snow plow trucks

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the City of Lansing is asking for your help to name its snowplow trucks.

“Now that residents know where our snow plows are, we need to give them names. The creative Lansing community has the opportunity to submit creative, family-friendly names for our snow plows,” Mayor Schor said in a press release. “While our hope is that we don’t need the plows again until next year, they will be ready with names for the next big snowfall.”

Submit Name Suggestions

Residents will have the opportunity to help name the snow plows by submitting their suggestions from now until Monday, March 15.

Voting

Once submissions have been reviewed, a voting round will begin on Tuesday, March 16. Voting will be open until Monday, March 22. After voting has closed, the winning names and their corresponding truck number will be announced.

Submit your suggestions and learn more at lansingmi.gov/snowplows.