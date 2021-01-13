City of Lansing will participate in work share program

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing today announced that it will participate in the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) work share program to help address negative financial impacts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City previously participated in the work share program during the summer of 2020. The City of Lansing will move to a four-day work week and employees will be paid one day each week through the Work Share program beginning the week of January 11, 2021, until approximately March 14, 2021.

Lansing Police Officers, Firefighters, Judges and District Court employees will not participate.

“Moving to a four-day work week and participating in the Work Share program will aid the City in addressing potential significant budgetary challenges and the economic uncertainty that we are all facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Schor.

“This will save the City of Lansing approximately $650,000, without employees having to take pay cuts by utilizing existing resources available from the state and federal government through COVID-19 relief funding.”

The work share program allows city employees to continue to be paid through state and federal unemployment insurance agency resources, including the additional $300 per week from COVID-19 federal funding, while working 20% reduced hours. The City of Lansing anticipates saving approximately $650,000, which could help make up any shortfalls with the economic stress that the city is facing due to COVID-19 economic challenges.

All of the participating employees will retain their health insurance and other benefits through the City and will be automatically enrolled in the Work Share program through the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency to help ensure they have the support they need during this challenging time. Most employees will take Friday as their work share day. Emergency services will continue without changes.