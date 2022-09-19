LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews are on scene and battling a large house fire in downtown Lansing.

The incident is occurring on the 800 block of Edgewood Ct. right at the intersection of West Oakland Avenue.

A fire official on scene told 6 News they received the call around 9:30 a.m. and that there was no one inside the building.

The official also added that the home was mostly empty and didn’t have any furniture.

There are at least 6 fire crews on scene from the Lansing Fire Department.





Smoke is still coming from the home and as you can see in the photos, the front of the home is completely destroyed.

Stay with 6 News as we continue to follow this story.