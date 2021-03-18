DEVELOPING STORY: Fire breaks out at Lansing pallet company, smoke seen for miles

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Kamp’s Pallets, off of Creyts Rd. in Lansing.

The fire at Kamp’s Pallets started just before 3 p.m., producing a cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles.

Steve at Buck’s All Repair Service & Sales, which is next to Kamp’s Pallet, said the fire pretty much knocked down, but “flames were as tall as the trees”.

Even though it seems to be under control, he thinks they’ll be there a while.

Steve also said shingles at the nearby Michigan Plumbing location melted – but it didn’t seem like there was substantial damage to the building.

Kamp’s Pallets sells pallets, wooden crates, boxes, mulch, bark, and biomass. It was established in Grand Rapids 1973, during the beginning of the recycling movement. It opened locations in Potterville, Kalamazoo, and Lansing between 1984 and 1993, but now has 150 sites around the country.

6 News is on the scene and will have more updates as they become available.