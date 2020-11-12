“Disappointment and frankly embarrassment,” Lansing police chief responds to arrest video

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green is sharing his thoughts about the arrest that happened on Tuesday night on Baker Street.

The arrest was recorded on camera by a man who was driving by around 11:30 p.m. on Baker Street and Lyons Avenue. In the video, a 25-year-old man is being arrested by several officers.

Lansing police said the man was resisting and being combative.

After watching videos of the arrest, Green said he was disappointed and that this was an embarrassment to the Lansing Police Department and the city of Lansing.

One Lansing police officer was placed on paid administrative leave on Wednesday and two more officers were put on paid administrative leave on Thursday following this arrest.

6 News received a video of the arrest from a viewer and in this video, you can see a person being detained on the ground by several Lansing police officers. Brandon Hayduk was recording the video and said this happened at the corner of Lyons Ave. and Baker St. on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

Chief Green briefed the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office and requested the Michigan State Police to help in the investigation of the incident, more specific to the actions of the officers and the response to the resistance during the arrest.

We will have more on this investigation tonight on 6 News at 6.