LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department says the Dollar General on the 3000 block of N. East St. was robbed on Sunday.

6 News was on the scene where police said two men robbed the store with a gun. The men also fired four rounds at someone’s car.

Both men got away with hundreds of dollars in cash.

Luckily, no one was injured.

We are hoping to learn more later and will update you on-air and online as soon as we know more.