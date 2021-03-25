Downtown Lansing board member removed over sexual harassment accusations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Facebook post from Downtown Lansing confirms that TJ Bucholz will no longer serve on the Downtown Lansing, Inc. Board of Directors.

The announcement comes amid sexual assault allegations against Bucholz, the Detroit Free Press reported.

In the post, Downtown Lansing Inc. said he was removed to ensure “an equitable and welcome space” and that “all victims should be believed and heard — and acting on that conviction is necessary.”

>>>> This is a developing story and will be updated.