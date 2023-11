LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing fire crews responded to an apartment building in central Lansing this morning around 6:30.

This happened at the Walnut Living Apartments on 826 N Walnut St.

Crews on the scene tell 6 News it was a call for smoke in the building. Firefighters tell 6 News everyone was able to get out of the apartments unharmed.

Lansing Fire Department crews responded to an early morning apartment fire on the 800 block of North Walnut. (WLNS)

As of 7 a.m., fire crews tell us the situation is contained and there’s no cause of the smoke at this time.