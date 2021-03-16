Episcopal diocese returns to in-person services in two weeks at 25%

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Episcopal Bishops and the ecclesiastical authorities announced in-person worship services will resume Palm Snuday, March 28.

It’s the start to Phase 2 of the Great Lakes Re-Entry Plan beginning today, March 14, 2021. The decisions have been made in light of the updated CDC recommendations.

During Phase 2 of the building re-entry, in-person, inside gatherings will be limited to no more than 25% of your congregation’s capacity, or the maximum number for your space while allowing 6 feet, 360* of total separation between households, whichever is fewer.

As before, congregations and communities must continue to follow all cleaning and social distancing procedures in Phase 2, including mandatory cleaning processes, mandatory mask wearing regardless of vaccination status, six feet of distancing between households, and keeping a log for purposes of contact tracing.

You can continue to monitor the positivity rate of your county and the counties that surround your congregation through the Harvard Global Pandemic COVID-19 Risk Map.

The decision to return to limited in-person worship can be made on a congregational and individual level and many congregations may choose to offer both in-person and virtual worship services. Regardless of your decision, you will have my support.

As recently reported, all Michigan residents age 50 and up with pre-existing medical conditions or living with a disability are eligible for an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On March 22, any Michigan resident 16 and older with a qualifying medical condition will also be eligible.

Click here to find a vaccination site in your county. As already stated, fully vaccinated persons are less likely to spread COVID-19, so please do plan to get vaccinated at your first opportunity.