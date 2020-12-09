Fire breaks out at a thermal company in Lansing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire broke out Tuesday night at a metal heat treating service company in Lansing.

According to local officials, a piece of equipment on the lower level of the Atmosphere Annealing building caught fire.

After the fire began, smoke came out of the building and there was a little bit of flame.

Fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading and kept it confined to that one piece of equipment.

Nobody was hurt.

Crews expect to be working on the scene throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

