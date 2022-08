LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A structure fire broke out at a church on the south side of Lansing Wednesday morning.

The fire was at an empty church on the 4000 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.

The Lansing Fire Department was first on the scene and they said it began in the basement of the building.

Officials say the building was empty at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to report.

If we hear anything else about this story, we will update you online.