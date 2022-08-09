LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire broke out at Paramount Coffee Company on North Larch Street in downtown Lansing Tuesday morning.

Fire officials tell 6 News they got the call around 8:07 a.m. and accessed the building from the inside and the outside.

Roughly 1,000 pounds of coffee beans were burning, according to officials.

The coffee shop is located across the street from Jackson Field where the Lugnuts play.

Several fire crews are on scene and have been battling the fire.

North Larch Street at Michigan Avenue is closed while the fire crews handle the incident, according to officials.

As of roughly 9:30 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished fire officials said, but they were going through one more time to double check that nothing was burning.

At this time there’s been no word as to how the fire started.

The good news is everyone was safely evacuated and there were no injuries.