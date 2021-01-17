FULL INTERVIEW: Lansing Mayor welcomes peaceful protests, but ready for anyting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says the city of Lansing welcomes peaceful protestors, as long as they stay peacful.
The mayor spent the afternoon walking around near the Capitol. He tells 6 News they’re just monitoring what’s going on, and prepared for anything.
Ahead of today’s events, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor issued the following statement urging the community to avoid the Capitol and its surrounding downtown area:
“In light of expected demonstrations at the Capitol Building this Sunday, I urge everyone to avoid coming to the Capitol and surrounding area. Downtown Lansing residents should consider planning ahead to stay inside and avoid this demonstration. Downtown is a vibrant neighborhood and residents and businesses there should feel confident knowing that the Lansing Police Department is working closely with the Michigan State Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Department and other police agencies to ensure these planned events remain peaceful.Andy Schor, Lansing Mayor