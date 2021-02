Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Greater Lansing Food Bank announced there will be a mobile food distribution tomorrow for all Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham county residents at the Greater Lansing Food Bank warehouse.

The warehouse is located at 2116 Mint Rd. Registration will begin at 2:00 p.m. and distribution will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Please bring proof of residency (government-issued ID or postmarked mail). For more information, please call (517) 908-3680