Here’s a list of the Lansing Superintendent candidates

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Superintendent posting closed on February 9, 2021, with considerable interest and 26 applicants.
The Lansing Schools Board of Education has selected the following seven candidates for first round interviews:
Jessica Benavides, M.A., Executive Director of Improvement and Innovation, Lansing School District, MI
Delsa Chapman, Ed.D., Deputy Superintendent, Lansing School District, MI
Marcus Davenport, Ph.D., Superintendent, Beecher Community School District, MI
Rene Sanchez, M.Ed., Assistant Superintendent for Operations, South Bend Community School Corporation, IN
Benjamin Shuldiner, M.Ed., Dean’s Fellow, Founder/Principal (Former), Hunter College, NY, The High School for Public Service, NY
Fabby Williams, Ed.D, School Support Officer, Guilford County Schools, NC
Interview times and dates will be announced once they are finalized.