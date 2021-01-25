Ice skating rink coming to downtown Lansing



LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Grab your ice skates and get ready to head to downtown Lansing. The city along with Community Foundation are partnering to bring a synthetic ice skating rink to the downtown area. The rink will be over 3300 square feet and installation is targeted for early February.

The skating rink will be located on City Hall Plaza, at the corner of Capitol Avenue and

Michigan Avenue, directly across the street from the Michigan Capitol Building. Colorful lighting

will be added on and surrounding the rink, as well as benches, heaters and other amenities o

the plaza next to the rink.

“Our community is hungry for safe things to do outdoors this winter, and this is a perfect way

we can help keep families busy and our downtown vibrant for years to come,” said Laurie

Baumer, executive vice president of the Community Foundation.

Linda Vail, health officer at the Ingham County Health Department, is comfortable with the rink

from a safety perspective, as long as there are no crowds. The City of Lansing Parks and

Recreation Department will maintain the rink and manage its use. It is hoped that skate rental

and concessions will be available in the future.

“The City of Lansing is proud to partner with the Community Foundation to install a skating rink

with artificial ice right outside of City Hall in downtown Lansing,” said Mayor Schor. “We are

continuing to find ways to offer safe, outdoor activities for Lansing residents to enjoy amid the

COVID-19 pandemic. I encourage everyone to head downtown and check out the new ice rink

when it’s open.”

The rink will be a destination and an exciting addition to downtown Lansing every winter. It will

also enhance Lansing’s “Silver Bells in the City” parade and festivities that draw 65,000 people

continued who welcome the season every November. Because the rink is portable, it can be moved to other locations throughout the city for maximum use and accessibility to residents.

The Community Foundation is seeking financial sponsors to defray costs, who will be recognized

on boards around the rink. For sponsorship information, contact Laurie Baumer at

lbaumer@ourcommunity.org.