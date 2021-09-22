Ingham County Animal Control takes 27 birds from 2 homes in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal control seized 27 birds from two homes on the 200 block of Holmes Rd. in Lansing Tuesday.

The birds were chickens and roosters, said Dan Verhoughstraete, deputy director at ICAC.

ICAC said the birds were living “in inadequate and unsanitary conditions,” and a request for charges is being submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The birds were in small, unkempt cages, loose in the house or small outdoor area with very little room to roam. None of which are suitable environments for these animals.”

The birds will be taken to an animal shelter to get the proper care they need, ICAC said.