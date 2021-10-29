Ingham County man shot on Eaton Rapids Rd., suspect still on the loose

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says that a 36-year-old man was shot by another man in a car in the 2700 block of Eaton Rapids Rd.

The ICSO says the 36-year-old victims was approached by someone he knew while he was walking.

The suspect, who was in their car, then fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the victim, hitting him in the lower half of his body.

The suspect then fled the area in his car and has not been found.

The victim was treated on scene by paramedics and had minor injuries.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says this was a targeted incident and that it remains under investigation.