Interim no more: Mayor Schor picks Sosebee as permanent police chief

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has announced that he has picked Interim Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee to be the city’s permanent chief.

Schor says Sosebee was one of two finalist in a national search by a third-party firm.

“When I set out to find a new police chief, I wanted someone who was going to ensure that Lansing had a safe, secure future and really understood the needs of our City. We were fortunate to have two incredible finalists for the position, but Ellery Sosebee’s years of experience in Lansing really stood out for me,” stated Schor. “This was a tough decision because of the two incredible candidates, and either would be an excellent police chief in any city. But with Ellery Sosebee, we have the added benefit of how much he has already given to Lansing and how much he cares about this City and our residents.”

Sosebee has been serving as interim chief since June, 2021 when he took over for Daryl Green.

He has 22 years of experience in law enforcement and has been with Lansing Police Department for 19 years.

The new chief worked as a road patrol officer from 2002-2012, as a Sergeant from 2012-2015, Lieutenant from 2015-2019, and as a Police Captain from 2019-2021.

Although Schor has made the recommendation, the move is not official until the Lansing Police Board of Commissioners approve it.