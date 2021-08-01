Izzo Legacy 5k sign up now open

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Registration for the Izzo Legacy 5k sign up is now officially open.

The second annual Izzo Legacy 5k is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 and will be the first time its held since the inaugural event in 2019. Last year’s run was canceled because of the pandemic.

The initial event was one of the largest runs in the Greater Lansing Area all year with almost 3,500 participants including featured guests, Tom Izzo and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as well as Michigan State athletes.

