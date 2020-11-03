Jackson National Life Insurence lays off 150 workers company-wide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Lansing based Jackson National Life Insurance confirms with WLNS’ sister station, the company has laid off approximately 150 workers company-wide.

Jackson National Life Insurance has offices in 10 different cities across the country.

A spokesman with Jackson National Life Insurance provided the following statement :

Due to economic conditions and a decline in industry sales, we have implemented staffing-level changes, including realignments and eliminations, across Jackson. These changes have resulted in a headcount reduction of approximately 150 associates. We value and appreciate the contributions of all our associates and are committed to a thoughtful transition for those personally affected by this decision.

The company would not disclose where all 150 layoffs were taking place.

While these changes are never easy, they are critical for us to achieve the right scale and flexibility to meet market demands. What is not changing is our commitment to continuing to provide a superior level of support for financial professionals and the clients they serve through the largest distribution force in the industry and our award-winning customer service. We remain focused on delivering on our long-term strategic objectives as we continue helping Americans secure protection amid uncertainty as they transition to and through retirement.”

