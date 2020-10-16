Lansing-area authorities give an update on ‘Violent Crime Initiative’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)--The Lansing School District Board of Education unanimously voted to delay the return of students to Lansing schools for in person education until January 25, 2021 atthe beginning of the next new semester.

“We are listening to parents, teachers and staff, and while most everyone wants our kids tosafely return to in-classroom education as soon as possible, COVID 19 infection rates locallyand nationwide are still too high right now to start school in the Lansing School District,” saidsuperintendent Sam Sinicropi. “We don't want students or staff returning from the holidays andfamily gatherings and then coming to school buildings with an infection that causes a superspreader event. If we move forward slowly and wait to start school until the end of January, I think we will be in a much better position to open schools safely.”