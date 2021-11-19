Lansing celebrates with 37th annual Silver Bells in the City Parade

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today the Lansing Board of Water and Light and the City of Lansing will host the 37th annual Silver Bells in the City Parade.

The event will be from 5-8:30 p.m. with the 24th annual Electric Light Parade beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The beloved parade is back, after locals were saddened last year when it went virtual.

The city will also have their annual state Christmas tree lighting, which along with the parade, will bring thousands to the downtown area.

2021 Silver Bells in the city is TONIGHT. Come enjoy the Electric Light Parade, Lighting of the state of Michigan Christmas tree, Community sing, Firefly drone holiday light show, Silver Bells Village and more! #FunInTheCity #holidayseason pic.twitter.com/YntjXH9OAn — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) November 19, 2021

The city will glow from head to toe as there will be thousands of lights to ring in the holiday cheer.

Multiple streets will be closed off to accommodate the festivities. There will be lane reductions beginning this morning.

Washington Ave. from St. Joseph St. to Lenawee St. and Hillsdale St. from Capitol Ave. to Grand Ave. will be shut down starting at 11:30 a.m.

Following the parade, crowds will gather around the state Christmas tree for the countdown to the lighting.

The state Christmas tree is a 63-foot-spruce that was harvested in the western Upper Peninsula and donated by Carla Fletcher and her family.

Following the tree lighting there will be a community sing along. Singer songwriter Zania Alaké will hit the stage to belt out songs and entertain the crowd. Alaké was also a 2021 contestant on the Voice.

A Firefly Drone Show will top off the night. The holiday light show is designed and orchestrated by world-class artists and engineers who have done light shows for Amazon Music, Capitol One Orange Bowl, Disney Plus and Ford Motor Company

Organizers say it’s an exciting day and they hope for a good turn out.

“Yeah we do a lot of events, but this one is the signature event, for The City of Lansing, and for the state of Michigan. We’re just super excited to spread some comfort and joy and give a lot of people hope, during a really challenging time and just bring people together in the holiday spirit.” Mindy Biladeau, Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority

Officials say the event normally brings approximately 45,000 plus people out. On the other hand, this year they aren’t fully sure of how many will come out due to the recent COVID-19 spike.

Silver Bells in the City is produced with the assistance of many passionate volunteers. It remains free to all through the support of sponsors along with assistance from The State of Michigan and The City of Lansing.