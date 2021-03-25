Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope condemns efforts to roll back voting rights

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope denounced new bills introduced to roll back the voting rights of Michigan citizens.

“This package of bills contains some of the most egregious voter suppression ideas Michigan has seen, said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope in a press release. “With nearly 30 percent of Michiganders not participating in the voting process, we need to focus on expanding ballot access, not attempts to disenfranchise certain voters.”

Swope said these bills would create artificial hurdles to impede a voter from exercising their right to vote early or vote at home. For example, one bills introduced would require voters to attach a copy of their identification to the absentee voter application which would expose voters to potential identity theft.

Instead Clerk Swope is asking the legislature to do the following to ensure voter security:

• Allow voters to put their ballots into a tabulator, similar to the precinct, for two weeks prior to Election Day during their local clerk’s regular office hours. This is already available in 25 states. Like in the precinct, the early voting process could be observed by the public..

• Allow local clerks to start tabulating ballots that arrive in the mail or drop box prior to Election Day, like it is done in 11 states, in order for election results to be released in hours rather than days after an election. It is possible for the system to be programmed to not release tallies until a certain date and time.

•Require the Risk-Limiting Audit to be completed after the county certification, but prior to state certification, to potentially correct or address any anomalies.