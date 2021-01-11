Lansing City hall, facilities to remain closed

Lansing
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. A critical snapshot of the job market and the economy to be released Friday, Oct. 2, is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring as the nation’s viral caseload creeps higher just as financial aid from the government has faded. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor today signed Executive Order 2021-01 stating that Lansing City Hall and City-owned buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Hall and City buildings will remain accessible to the public by appointment only. 
 
“The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Ingham County continues to be a concern and restricting the number of people in City facilities will help keep both our City employees and residents healthy,” said Mayor Schor. “We are monitoring the situation closely and working with the Ingham County Health Department to determine when City facilities can safely reopen.” 
 
Executive Order 2021-01 can be read in its entirety at www.lansingmi.gov/news

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar