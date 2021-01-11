Lansing City hall, facilities to remain closed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor today signed Executive Order 2021-01 stating that Lansing City Hall and City-owned buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Hall and City buildings will remain accessible to the public by appointment only.
“The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Ingham County continues to be a concern and restricting the number of people in City facilities will help keep both our City employees and residents healthy,” said Mayor Schor. “We are monitoring the situation closely and working with the Ingham County Health Department to determine when City facilities can safely reopen.”
Executive Order 2021-01 can be read in its entirety at www.lansingmi.gov/news.
