LIVE: Lansing Clergy Community to hold press conference on violence among black youth today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Religious leaders in Lansing are holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today at Union Missionary Baptist Church to discuss violence among black youth in the city.

This is in light of two shootings in the last few days, resulting in three deaths. The first one was on Sunday at Oak Park and the second came in the early hours of Monday morning at Rotary Park.

Yesterday Mayor Andy Schor announced that he was creating a task force to look into all the gun violence in the city.

“The recent shootings at Oak Park and Rotary Park are yet another example of unacceptable acts of gun violence. We have seen an increase in gun violence throughout the past year, nationally and here in Lansing. Illegal guns are a threat to all and there are far too many shootings as a result.”

6 News has tracked 15 homicides in the city of Lansing so far this year, most of which have been connected to guns. The city had 20 homicides in all of 2020, which was a higher than normal number.