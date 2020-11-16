Lansing Community College responds to state’s new COVID-19 emergency order

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Community College is pausing some face-to-face classes beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18 following the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services new emergency order.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a “Gatherings and Face Mask Order” under MCL 333.2253. This prohibits gatherings and face-to-face classes at colleges except for classes that provide “training of law enforcement, correctional, medical, or first responder personnel, insofar as those activities cannot be conducted remotely.”

Most LCC courses are being held online during the fall 2020 semester. However, there are a few courses that are being offered in face-to-face and hybrid formats. Many of these will continue under the exemptions to the new emergency order, but some need to transition online or pause.

“LCC will continue to put the health of our students and employee’s first as we adhere to the latest state COVID-19 emergency order,” said LCC President Steve Robinson. “This three-week “pause to save lives” is occurring as the weather turns colder and more people are indoors. If we continue safety measures like wearing masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings on and off campus we can help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

A complete list of programs that will continue face-to-face, move to on-line only instruction, or pause can be found at lcc.edu/coronavirus.