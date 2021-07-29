Lansing Community College to forgive four years of student debt

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Community College announced today that in an effort to give students a fresh start, they are forgiving student debt from the fall of 2017 through the spring of 2021.

To accomplish this, the school is using federal funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan.

“The pandemic has been hard for everyone, and we want to pay forward this federal funding to benefit our students,” President Steve Robinson said. “We hope students take advantage of this fresh start to re-enroll and complete their education, but even if they don’t, we hope the account forgiveness gives them some peace of mind during a difficult time.”

The school said it’s important to note that this is a one-time thing they were able to do because of the federal funding and students will be responsible for paying for future semesters.

Students who think they might be eligible can learn more in the link below: