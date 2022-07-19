LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Paying for college is tough, and can even be a barrier to entry for many people wanting to start a degree.

To help out with some of the burden, the Lansing Community College Board of Trustees recently voted in favor of freezing tuition and mandatory fees for students for the 2022-23 academic year.

In-district students will still pay $114 per billing hour.

“The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to freeze tuition,” said LCC Board of Trustees Chair Ryan Buck. “Our decision to keep tuition flat reinforces this board’s commitment to ensuring that cost is never a barrier to receiving a quality education at Lansing Community College.”

Fall classes will start on Aug. 18 and registration is now open.