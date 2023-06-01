ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing is one of 19 Michigan communities that are competing for grants to fund visionary programs.

The grants municipalities are competing for are Bridge Builders Microgrants.

Voting is open from May 30-June 11; once per day, per person.

The neighborhood microgrants give as much as $1,000 for creative projects and events in communities, and main street microgrants provide up to $5,000 in funding for projects that “bring together businesses in downtowns and business corridors.”

The program is a project of the Michigan Municipal League Foundation.

It “helps to shine a spotlight on local visionaries, changemakers and community leaders,” and “brings funding to neighborhoods and Main Streets across Michigan.”

The foundation received more than 100 applications for microgrants, which have been narrowed down to 23 semi-finalists in 19 communities.

Other than Lansing, the communities vying for microgrants include: