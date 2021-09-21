Lansing Everett High School was under lockdown after gun found at school

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District and the Lansing Police Department tell 6 News that Everett High School was under lockdown for a short time this morning after a gun was found at the school.

Police say Initially they heard from sources that there could be a potentially dangerous situation.

They also said they were worried about retaliation, but didn’t say why.

Yesterday a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Lansing but they wouldn’t say if the two were connected.

Police are still on the scene, including the Michigan State Police.

The lockdown lasted for about an hour and students are currently getting back to their regular schedules, LSD said.

One person told 6 News they decided to take their brother out after they heard about the incident.

When we contacted the school around 10:15 a.m. today they said they were no longer under lockdown.

We expect to learn more shortly, so stay tuned with 6 News for the latest.