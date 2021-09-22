Lansing Everett student charged after bringing gun to school Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released more information about the student who was arrested with a gun at Lansing Everett High School Tuesday.

Ja’Quan Montel Roninson, 18-years-old, is being charged with one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and one count of Possessing a Weapon in a Weapon-Free School Zone.

Everett High School went into a lockdown Tuesday when the district’s Department of Public Safety got a tip that a student had a gun at Everett High School this morning at 8:30 a.m.

Robinson is from Lansing and is next scheduled to be in 54-A District court in front of Judge Buchanan for a Probable Cause Conference on Sept. 30 at 8:30 a.m.

He will also have a Preliminary Exam Oct. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

Robinson was released on bond but is under House Arrest.