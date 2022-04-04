LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Lansing’s average price of gas has dropped 10 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a survey by GasBuddy.

The survey was conducted using 177 gas stations in the Lansing area.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing was priced at $3.75/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.34/g.

“Oil prices fell last week as Covid cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.”

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Ann Arbor- $4.12/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.18/g.

Flint- $3.99/g, down 9.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.08/g.

Grand Rapids- $4.01/g, down 9.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.10/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17/g today. The national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago.

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day .