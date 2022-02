LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A home on the 1400 block of Comfort St. in Lansing caught fire this morning and there is reportedly extensive damage.

The home is near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Willow St. and officials say the fire started around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

At this time there is no word on the cause of the fire.