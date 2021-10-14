Lansing hotel employee robbed at gunpoint, suspect escapes with money

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Wednesday around 10:56 a.m. an employee for the Causeway Bay Hotel was robbed at gunpoint outside of the business, Lansing Police say.

A suspect walked up to the employee, showed a gun and demanded money, LPD says.

The employee gave the person the money, and then the suspect ran away from the scene and no one was hurt.

Police searched for the suspect in the area with a K9 unit but couldn’t find him.

The suspect was described as a man with a mask and the Lansing Police Department says the investigation is still ongoing.

