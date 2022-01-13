Lansing man faces up to 15 years in prison for abuse at foster home

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing man faces more than a decade in prison for vulnerable adult abuse, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.

Andrew House-Carter, a 27-year-old from Lansing, was a caregiver at a Clinton County adult foster home known as the Airport Home.

In May, a developmentally disabled resident at the residence was found with major injuries.

The victim survived after being transported to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. The injuries included a subdural hematoma, fractured sternum, and numerous bruises and marks.

Shortly after, a joint investigation between the Department of Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was started.

House-Carter was the lone caregiver working the night shifts on May 15-16, officials said.

“The overwhelming majority of those who care for our most vulnerable Michiganders do a wonderful job, despite many challenges,” Nessel said. “But when caregivers harm those entrusted to their care—they will be held accountable. I want to thank the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership and professionalism with this case.”

The Lansing man is charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

On Wednesday, he was arraigned in 65A District Court in Clinton County and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

A pre-exam conference is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 1:00 p.m. and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 2:00 p.m. the AG’s office said.