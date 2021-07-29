Lansing Mayor Andy Schor gives update on plan to slow down drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In September of 2020, Lansing mayor Andy Schor announced his new plan to slow down Lansing drivers and cutback on reckless behavior on the streets, Operation Slow Down.

The mayor said the program was created after they had a lot of residents who said they were worried about speeding, especially in neighborhoods.

Since the program started last year, the city has given out a total of 354 traffic citations for things ranging from speeding, improper passing and failure to stop.

“I, along with Lansing residents, expect our neighborhood streets to be safe. The City of Lansing takes all complaints about hazardous driving very seriously. Operation Slow Down has helped reinforce the importance of safe driving and allowed residents to work with the City to determine areas that may need further traffic calming. The Lansing Police Department has been diligent to dedicate resources to address hazardous driving whenever possible,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

People who are caught breaking one of these traffic rules can face fines from $130-$250.

“Lansing residents have voiced their concern about traffic violations throughout the city and the Lansing Police Department has listened. Officers have been and continue to work to reduce reckless driving and other quality-of-life traffic violations in the city,” said Interim Chief Ellery Sosebee. “Hundreds of traffic stops, citations, and warnings have been issued this summer alone to reduce accidents and disruption in the city. LPD will continue to follow-up on traffic complaints and provide enforcement on those who violate traffic laws and disturb neighborhood life.”

In order to report violations and ask for more patrols, you must fill out a form through the city and print out a “Traffic Calming Petetion,” and get 25 percent of the households in the area to sign it.

So far, the City of Lansing has received a total of six complete and signed petitions since Operation Slow Down’s implementation. Based on those petitions, the following streets will undergo a speed study later this year:

Radford Street, Moores River Drive, Kendalwood Drive, Cleo Street, Ray Street and Balzer Street.