LANSING MAYOR CANDIDATE: Meet Larry Hutchinson

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– In less than two weeks, Lansing residents will hit the polls and vote to narrow the race for the city’s next mayor.

So as your local election headquarters, 6 News is here for you, profiling each of the candidates will appear on the ballot. One of those candidates is Larry Hutchinson.

Hutchinson tells 6 News, he’s not a stranger to the campaign trail, and he’s always wanted a voice. He says he’s run for the Lansing City Council and the Mayor of Flint but has yet to be elected.

The decision to run for the job in Lansing came following the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“It was an affront on democracy and it’s one of the reasons I’m running for office right now,” said Hutchinson. “I don’t like the direction the current political climate is in.”

He says that’s not something he would worry about if he took office.

“There are two qualifications if you want to serve in my administration. One, you have to be a Lansing resident, and two you are going to have to carry a firearm. I want my administration armed to the teeth, you’re not getting me like you tried to get the governor.”

So what does Hutchinson say his focus will be in office? Campaign Finance Reform.

“I want publicly funded elections. I have requested that candidates who have taken funds return them. The people of the city should run the city; it shouldn’t be people from outside controlling what goes on in Lansing. This is our city. This is our state. This is our country. This is our world. If we don’t take care of it, who the hell will?”

While he wouldn’t give specifics on what he would do for these issues, he did say he was passionate about school safety, education, taces, and gun control.

“I believe people should control their guns. I’m against illegal firearms, but people have the right to unload if their property is being threatened they should be allowed to unload until the threat is neutralized.”

His final message to voters when given the chance: