Lansing Mayor Schor responds to Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 plan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor today responded to President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
In a press release, he said;
“I am proud to have worked closely with many of my fellow mayors throughout the country to push for federal stimulus which will help Lansing and all cities. I am grateful for President Biden’s strong leadership to create and sign the American Rescue Plan. Passage of this plan is an important step toward providing relief for the economic hardship cities are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These dollars are critical to be able to continue to provide Lansing residents with the City services that they expect.
Thank you to Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, Senator Debbie Stabenow, and Senator Gary Peters for pushing to support Lansing and cities across the nation who are all taking on challenges brought by the pandemic. Lansing has proven to be resilient, and by working together, we will come out stronger.”
The bill was narrowly approved by the House on Wednesday with a vote of 220 to 211, with one Democrat joining all Republicans in voting against it. It passed the Senate on Saturday with a 50 to 49 vote, also along party lines.
