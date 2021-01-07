Lansing Mayor Schor responds to opposition to homeless encampment clean-up

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor today responded to the incident in which individuals prevented city contractors from cleaning up a homeless encampment after a person had died the day prior.

Mayor Schor in a city letter acknowledged that the opposition poses harm to the people living in the encampment and said that the city is in the process of addressing the public health hazards at the site: “Unfortunately, some opposed this effort and blocked City staff from making this area safe, putting those individuals who chose not to leave the encampment at risk in these unsafe conditions. We are working to address the ongoing public health issues at the site.”

Some of those ongoing public health hazards include: dangerous fires, human waste and large amounts of trash found on the property.

On Thursday, Lansing city contractors were prevented by individuals who showed up to try to stop the clean-up at “Back 40.”

The individuals trying to block the clean-up arrived the same day city staff and partners were helping the individuals living at the encampment to find alternate shelter options.

On Jan. 6, the day before the individuals showed up in opposition to the clean-up, the Lansing Police Department (LPD) and the Lansing Fire Department (LFD) responded to a report of a suspected deceased person at the “Back 40” homeless encampment located in the 600 block of E. Shiawassee.

Upon arrival, LFD medics confirmed that a 33-year-old male was deceased. LPD’s on-scene investigation determined the death was not suspicious in nature. The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of the death.

“The loss of life at the so-called ‘Back 40’ is tragic. My administration and our social service partners have been working to house Lansing residents in need and attempting to remove the hazards in this space to avoid tragedies like this…. All who were living in the encampment were provided with another housing option based on their individual needs.. There are many resources available for those living at this site and we will continue efforts to make sure they know what options exist in order to ensure their safety,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

The City of Lansing Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) Department, the Department of Economic Development and Planning, LFD and LPD have been working directly with Advent House, Holy Cross and The City Rescue Mission, to clean the property and move residents into adequate and safe housing.