Lansing NAACP calls for de-escalation training after judge dismisses excessive force case

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) today released a statement in response to Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney Carol Siemon’s decision regarding the excessive force the Lansing Police Department used while arresting an African-American man on Baker St. in November.

In a press release e-mailed to 6 News by Lansing Police Department’s Public Information Director Robert Merritt:

“Lansing Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Baker St. after report of a fight involving 5-6 people. Upon arrival officers made contact with 3 individuals standing in the roadway. Officers determined one of the individuals a 25 year old male, was the primary suspect in the assault incident. Officers made further contact with this suspect and ultimately attempt to arrest him for assault. The suspect resisted officers’ efforts to place him under arrest. Additional Officers responded to assist the arresting officers as the suspect continued to be combative” Lansing Police Department’s Public Information Director Robert Merritt

The three officers involved in the Baker Street arrest included:

Alex Rojas, then 2 year officer

Morgan Schafer, then 2 year officer

Alec Slobin, then 4 year officer

In a press release the Lansing Branch of the NAACP wrote:

“Unfortunately, this is another case where an African American man’s civil rights and human rights appeared to have been violated but the local legal system failed to recognize that. The Lansing Branch NAACP vehemently denounces these excessive force tactics. The video is disturbing and in the wake of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and many other tragic encounters amongst police and black and brown communities, it is imperative to have police reform…” Dale Copedge, President of the NAACP Lansing Branch

6 News received a video from a viewer and in this video, you can see a person being detained on the ground by several Lansing police officers. Brandon Hayduk was recording the video and said this happened at the corner of Lyons Ave. and Baker St. on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

Copedge, on behalf of the NAACP Lansing Branch is asking the Lansing Police Department to engage in a dialogue regarding the creation and implementation of training on crisis intervention and de-escalation training within its core training of officers.

Additionally, they ask that “appropriate discipline up to termination be provided to all officers that violate the Lansing Police Department Use of Force policies.”