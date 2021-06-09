Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green announces retirement

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green announced today that he is retiring after 25 years of service. Green’s retirement will be effective June 25, 2021.

Green has been in the Lansing Police Department since January, 1997 and was the Chief of Police since June of 2019.

Mayor Andy Schor released the following statement:

“Chief Green has been an incredible police chief and leader of the Lansing Police Department. He has led our community through a global pandemic and initiated important policing reports in Lansing. As Mayor, I truly appreciate his advice and counsel on many of the challenges facing our city. Chief Green showed passion, diplomacy and collaboration with the Lansing community throughout his tenure. I thank him for his 25 years of service and the countless hours he dedicated to keeping Lansing’s residents safe. He will be greatly missed, and I wish him the best in his retirement from the Lansing Police Department.” “I am forever grateful to serve the City of Lansing with such a talented and dedicated group of police and city employees. I am proud of the reforms the Lansing Police Department completed, and it is time for me to pass the baton to another police chief that will continue this important work of reimagining public safety,” said Chief Green when asked about his retirement. “Lansing will always have a special place in my heart, and I thank Mayor Schor for his confidence and support.” Mayor Andy Schor

Mayor Schor has said he will start a search for a replacement and Lansing’s Senior Police Captain Ellery Sosebee will serve as the Lansing Police Chief beginning June 26, 2021.