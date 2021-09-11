Lansing Police Dept. needs help finding an 11-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing Police Department is searching for 11-year-old Laquenisha Rihanna Brown. Brown weighs 80 pounds and is 5 ‘1. “

The Lansing Police Department posted to its Facebook page this morning regarding the situation.

The Facebook post says Brown was last seen on September 10th in Lansing on the 1400 block of Whyte Street. Authorities believe she could be hanging out in the Georgetown Blvd area in Lansing.

If you have any information regarding Brown’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517)483-4600.