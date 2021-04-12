Lansing Police identify teen killed in shooting Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police in Lansing have released the identity of 19-year-old Adrien Jayce Price, who was shot and killed Sunday morning.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Allegan on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found Price in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Price was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Police do not believe it was a random act.

Anyone with information with regard to this homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police
Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Frazier at 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers at
517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook
page.

